Neymar Jr. knows speed. On the pitch, it's a fast flick, a quick drop of the shoulder, a blazing run up the wing. Off the pitch, it's a passion for racing culture and the world's fastest cars. The Neymar Jr. Mercurial Vapor 'Speed Freak' brings the two together. Mercurial, meet motorsport.
Fast Look. Faster Feel.
The race-car exterior matches the elite Mercurial tech beneath. Ultra-thin, ultra-strong Flyknit in the upper keeps your foot close to the ball for control at high speeds. The responsive Aerotrak plate snaps back into place after every step for an unbelievably fast feeling on the pitch.