SPORTS BRA 101 Let’s get down to sports bra basics and take bounce head-on.

BRAS 101

SPORTS BRAS: GETTING STARTED

EVERY GIRL NEEDS
A SPORTS BRA Nike sports bras are specifically designed to support
 breasts in motion. Why? Because too much motion can cause damage and discomfort—which is the last thing you need during a workout or a big game.

WHAT’S THE RIGHT SPORTS
BRA FOR ME? Finding the perfect sports bra can be tricky, but this go-to rule for bra fitting is easy to remember: Size + Sport = Support. Measuring your size while keeping your sport/activity level in mind ensures your bra will fit perfectly, whatever your workout.

HOW DO I FIGURE OUT
MY SIZE? Getting measured at a Nike store is your best bet, especially if you haven’t measured in a while as size can fluctuate throughout the year. Otherwise, online support is available to help you measure at home.

DID YOU KNOW?

GRAVITY DOESN’T
LIKE YOU Nothing personal, it’s science. No matter your chest size, gravity
 can cause tissue damage while you move. Sports bras protect you from this.

THE BIGGEST
FIT MISTAKE Most women wear a band
 too big and cup too small. Measuring yourself is key to getting your size just right.

EVERYDAY BRA VS.
SPORTS BRA Sports bras are designed to take on more impact–this is why the band should fit slightly firmer than your everyday bra.

PHYSICS AFFECTS
EVERYONE Motion causes breasts to move in a figure eight, and cupped designs can provide higher support for bigger breasts. Goodbye, bounce.

THREE TIPS TO YOUR FIT

Feeling great support depends on your cups, band and straps.
 Try these tips to make sure you’re in the right bra.

FIT YOUR CUPS Raise hands above your head. If the band
 moves up, you may need to size down.

FEEL YOUR BAND Your band should feel firm against your body, put one finger between you and your bra to check you’re wearing the right size.

TEST YOUR STRAPS Your straps should fit comfortable, but firm on your
body for the best support. Test the strap length by
putting one finger between the strap and your body.

THE NIKE PRO BRA COLLECTION Whether you need light, medium or high support—this is your most innovative selection of Nike sports bras to date.

NIKE PRO INDY

NIKE PRO CLASSIC

NIKE PRO FIERCE

NIKE PRO RIVAL

NIKE PRO HERO

(NOT SO)
FREQUENTLY
ASKED QUESTIONS 10 simple things you maybe didn’t know
 about Nike sports bras.

FIND A NIKE BRA FIT EXPERT Our Bra Fit Experts can help you find the perfect sports bra size and answer all your questions, from product recommendations to style tips.

