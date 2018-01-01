BACKHAND BREAKDOWN

PREPARE YOUR
BACKHANDEnsure you’re ready to return by
starting in a split step position. As the
ball approaches, it’s important to turn
your shoulders as early as possible
simultaneously bringing your racquet
back. Taking one big step toward the
ball is key to gain as much momentum
as possible before you hit your shot.
1
PLAY
THE RETURNWhilst playing your return, follow
through with your whole body. This
will allow you to generate as much
power as possible with your
racquet. Aim to finish the shot with
it above your shoulders and both of
your elbows as high as possible.
2
"TURN SHOULDERS EARLY AND LET YOUR BODY FOLLOW."Benny Ebrahimzadeh - Technical Director of High Level, Mouratoglou Tennis Academy
STRENGTHEN YOUR BACKHAND
IN THE NEW COLLECTIONPerfect practice needs the best equipment,
whatever the surface. Elevate your game in
the right equipment and make this season
your strongest.