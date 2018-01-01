First, unlace the first 3-4 eyelets of the cleat. This allows the foot to get completely into the body of the cleat easier.



Next, open the dynamic fit collar opening with the thumbs on each side of the top and slip the toes into the cleat



After toes are in, move the thumbs around to the back of the collar and grab its exterior and sink the heel into the cleat.



Lastly, tighten the laces, and tie the cleat.

