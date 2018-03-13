ADDED TO CART
NIKE AIR VAPORMAX

SHOP NIKE AIR
AIR MOVES YOU The revolution of Air continues with the Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 2. Still with the most
Air ever, and now with an updated Flyknit upper for increased support and protection.

SHOP MEN'S
SHOP WOMEN'S
THE REVOLUTION CONTINUES

NIKE AIR VAPORMAX FLYKNIT Our most innovative Air system matched
with an ultra-lightweight Flyknit upper.

NIKE AIR VAPORMAX The same revolutionary Air system coupled
with a reinforced and breatable mesh upper.

NIKE AIR VAPORMAX

With a flexible Flyknit upper placed directly atop a radically reinvented Air
cushioning system, Nike Air VaporMax not only defies convention,
but delivers a sensation underfoot that seems to defy gravity.

ULTRALIGHT Revolutionary Air cushioning system provides an
unbelievably light, bouncy and flexible feel.

TARGETED SUPPORT Flyknit upper delivers stretch and support
precisely where needed.

EXCEPTIONAL COMFORT No additional structural elements—so there's nothing
but Air underfoot.

REINFORCEMENTS
HAVE ARRIVED The new Nike Air VaporMax.
The same revolutionary Air system
now available in a lightweight mesh upper.

LIGHT

Mesh upper ensures fully cushioned freedom of movement, whatever way you go.

FORWARD

A layered structure cradles your foot with supportive protection where it’s needed most.

FLEXIBLE

Revolutionary Air cushioning system for an unbelievably light, bouncy feel.

BEHIND THE DESIGN Over the last 30 years, no technology has become more synonymous with Nike than Air.
From the Tailwind to the new VaporMax, Air is a pioneering idea that transformed
the industry—and established Nike as a leading innovation company.

THE PINNACLE OF AIR Air Max builds upon its nearly 30-year legacy with a leap: the Nike Air VaporMax, which pays
off the full promise of Air—to provide lightweight, consistent cushioning that lasts.

EXPLORE VAPORMAX INNOVATION

