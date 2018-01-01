ADDED TO CART
NIKE GRIND

INNOVATION REBORN NIKE GRIND is a premium materials palette born from a regeneration process of original materials and products. Turning limited resources into limitless potential.

FUELING ATHLETES. POWERING POSSIBILITIES.

FOOTWEAR Footwear made with NIKE GRIND materials gives you unprecedented, adaptive performance.

APPAREL NIKE GRIND materials fuel a wide variety of our apparel technologies, delivering for the athlete on the pitch, field, court, or street.

SURFACES From the field, to the track, to the court, surfaces made with NIKE GRIND materials are built for competition.

TODAY, NIKE GRIND MATERIALS
ARE USED IN 71% OF NIKE
FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL PRODUCTS,
IN EVERYTHING FROM YARNS
AND TRIMS, TO SOME OF OUR MOST
PREMIUM JERSEYS AND SHOES.

WE DEMAND MATERIALS LIVE ON FROM ONE PRODUCT TO THE NEXT. Shoes that have run their last mile morph into tracks fit for the world’s fastest. Water bottles make a comeback as kits worn on soccer’s biggest stage. Every product made with NIKE GRIND materials is designed with performance in mind.

THE ULTIMATE COMEBACK Shop products made with NIKE GRIND materials.

APPAREL Get the latest apparel made with NIKE GRIND materials to fuel your next performance.

FOOTWEAR Step into the latest footwear made with NIKE GRIND upper materials to reach new possibilities.

REUSE-A-SHOE Your shoes have been there with you every step of the way, and their life is far from over. Drop them off at a Nike location and help fuel future greatness.

