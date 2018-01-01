PAUL GEORGEBeneath Paul George's chill façade and smooth skillset is a ferocity rooted in competitiveness. He's willing to do anything to help his team win.
From baseline to baseline, he's every type of player, using his versatility as both a weapon and powerful defence mechanism.
BORN TO BE COMFORTABLE IN THE CHAOS:
PG-2A two-way threat like Paul George may never have a second to rest,
but his opponent never even gets a chance to breathe.By supporting you in every direction and protecting you from all sides, the PG-2 lets
you turn the chaos of the game into easy buckets—and comfortable wins.
MORE PG SHOESControl both sides of the court in Paul George basketball shoes.