LEBRON JAMES

LEBRON JAMES Before he was an NBA champion, LeBron was just a kid from Akron. His legendary
work ethic led him to greatness. And today, he is unbreakable—in body,
mind and spirit—stopping at nothing to be the best.

FOR THE UNBREAKABLE: LEBRON 15 If I believed the hype, I wouldn't be chasing the greatest. If they hadn't tried to reduce me to ashes, I wouldn't know that I can rise from them. If they hadn't doubted my hometown pride, I wouldn't have been so driven to fulfil my promise. If they never tried to break me, I wouldn't know that I'm unbreakable.

"IF THEY HADN'T TRIED TO TEAR ME DOWN, I
WOULDN'T KNOW THAT I AM UNBREAKABLE".

LEBRON 15 'NEW HEIGHTS' If they hadn't tried to break him down, he wouldn't know that he's unbreakable. LeBron's ability
to rise when no one else can proves that nothing is ever too impossible to achieve.
'New Heights' celebrates LeBron's ability to reach any goal and shatter any ceiling.

MORE LEBRON SHOES Explode off the hardwood in these LeBron basketball shoes.

LEBRON'S GAMEDAY KIT Represent LeBron and his Cleveland Cavaliers in official NBA player apparel.

CUSTOMISE LEBRON SHOES WITH NIKEiD Customise your LeBron Soldier XI with team colours, your name or number, and the shoe of your choice.

