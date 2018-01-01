BEHIND THE DESIGN BETTER SHOES THROUGH SCIENCE The way Kyrie moves can look like he’s defying the laws of physics.

But the science behind those highlights is what inspired Nike Basketball’s

DesignerLeo Chang the most. For example, because Kyrie can

decelerate so quickly—13 miles per hour to virtually zero in 0.2

seconds—he needs to be locked down tight. Chang designed a

strap that wraps Kyrie’s foot, making his signature pull-up jumper

deadlier than ever.