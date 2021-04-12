Indigenous Twin Brothers ClearBear and Haatepah Discuss Their Relationship with Nature

Many more people are using this time to go outdoors and appreciate nature more, which is an inherent aspect of your Indigenous culture. Can you talk a bit more about how you see people connected in this way?



ClearBear: A lot of us are kind of losing our minds just being indoors all the time, and we're kind of seeking an escape. We're slowing things down. You go outside, you can connect more with nature, the Earth, your ancestors, thinking about, "Who was here before?" or "Wow, this looks so beautiful. I can't believe I never took the time to look at this before".



There can be a lot of anxiety doing that line of work, activism, and it gives you a lot of stress. The best natural alleviator of stress, for me at least, is nature, hands down. I know it might be a cliché thing to say, but it really is. You go out in nature, take a walk, you feel way better.



Do you find that you both are connecting even more with each other and the land as well right now?



ClearBear: I've just recently got a camper, so I'm kind of exploring that, of course keeping a safe distance from other people and playing it safe. I've just been driving to locations and appreciating nature. This society goes a hundred miles an hour. I feel like at least one of the benefits of this quarantine is taking that time, taking that second to breathe, because we don't always get that chance to breathe and just take in the moment.



You also work together on music. What's it like as brothers to share that passion and partnership as well?



Haatepah: When you're not with someone who's really, really close to you or you have that deep connection with, there's always that thought at the back of your head, "Oh, I don't want to embarrass myself". When you're with your brother, you've seen each other mess up and be goofy and silly all the time, so …



ClearBear: … There's not that pressure.



Haatepah: Exactly. And I think a lot of us as creatives, we work the best when we're not under a lot of stress.



ClearBear: When we make a song and we create that vibe, or that emotion, he knows exactly what type of emotion I'm trying to convey when I sing. Or when he's singing, I know what to do to. Kind of like, "Oh, I know what you're thinking. I know what you're feeling".



Haatepah: Yeah, we supplement each other really easily. Better than most.