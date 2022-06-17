Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Court Borough Mid 2

      Baby and Toddler Shoe

      BGN 89.99

      Highly Rated

      Look like an all-star off the court with the Nike Court Borough Mid 2. The classic high-top design features durable leather for a premium look and feel. Elastic laces and a strap create a secure fit and make it easy to take the shoe on and off.

      • Colour Shown: White/White/White
      • Style: CD7784-100

      Size & Fit

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over 300 лв.

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      Reviews (14)

      4.9 Stars

      • Lovely little trainers

        Claire boo - 17 Jun 2022

        Love these little trainers and at a great price, my daughter looks so cute in these

      • Really nice for toddlers!

        SaxonHenry - 12 May 2022

        So easy to get on and he seems more comfortable in these than other trainers I’ve purchased.. bought in black too because they’re really good quality

      • Lovely trainers

        Sophb - 20 Mar 2022

        Nice easy Velcro fastening and design