The Nike City Rep TR is a versatile shoe that brings durability and flexibility to your active lifestyle. Rubber tread gives you grip on a range of surfaces, while foam cushioning keeps your foot comfortable—during outdoor workouts and through the rest of your day.
4.5 Stars
Casey30 - 11 Jul 2022
Loved them at first, but they now squeak all the time when I wear them, no idea why and I have never got them wet! It’s really embarrassing when walking around the gym. I have had to order a new pair in a different style
97e8e40a-776a-4bf1-ae2d-911d52929efa - 09 Feb 2022
Purchased these shoes and when they arrived most of the canvas of the shoe is more green than black. The sole was also stuck into the shoe incorrectly which made one shoe uncomfortable until i pulled out the sole and stuck it back down myself correctly. For the price, I expected better from Nike but the shoes are very comfortable and work well in the gym. I am usually a size 7 but went for 7.5 so i can wear thicker gym socks with them
Anita - 03 Jan 2022
I looooove them! They’re soooo pretty and very comfy!