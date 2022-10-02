juliov603630249 - 26 Sept 2022

I run on trails between 25 to 37 miles week and have tried many shoes from Newton BOCO 5, Salomon Ultraglide, Salomon SLAB Ultra 3 and INOV Trailfly G270, etc. It seems that all of the aforementioned shoes have a flaw to it. The Newtons break on the top mesh where my big toe ends, the Salomon Ultraglide seems to fit too snug in the front toe box and you need to size-upthe Slab doesn't have enough cushioning (it is a more technical shoe) and also is too narrow in the front toe box and finally the INOV, has an issue with the tongue which bunches up. However, I logged over 275 miles on the Nike's and they are sweet!!!! A very comfortable shoe with the perfect drop to run up-and-down hill without ever hitting your toes and the toe box width it is just perfect. Also, I have yet to get debris inside the shoe while running because it is designed to minimize the chances of having to stop to remove a piece of rock, etc. The toe box is just perfect for me. We humans have different feet anatomy and thus, it is a matter of finding which maker is better suited to your feet anatomy and running style. For me, “ Nike hit the nail on the head”.