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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes - Sail/Olive Aura/Pearl White/Iced Carmine

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Women's Shoes

139,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. This version incorporates woven textures and summery colours for a seasonal refresh that pairs perfectly with any fit.


  • Colour Shown: Sail/Olive Aura/Pearl White/Iced Carmine
  • Style: II0569-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

139,99 €

Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. This version incorporates woven textures and summery colours for a seasonal refresh that pairs perfectly with any fit.

Benefits

  • Leather in the upper offers durability and structure.
  • Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Sail/Olive Aura/Pearl White/Iced Carmine
  • Style: II0569-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Low SE

    139,99 €

    Complete the look