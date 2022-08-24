Era-echoing, '80s construction, bold details and nothin'-but-net style go up with plush padding around the mid-cut ankle and hook-and-loop closure. And if that's not enough, velvety nubuck leather and synthetic suede give it a premium finish.
Free standard delivery on orders over 300 лв.
4 Stars
EmilyS973587410 - 24 Aug 2022
I am usually a size 7W and I ordered a 4.5M which fits great. These run about a full size big for me! The material is soft and I love the brown and off white tones together. For a mid top they are pretty comfortable but can feel tight on the top of the foot. I assume once I break them in more they will get better!