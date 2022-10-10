Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Air Force 1 '07

      Women's Shoes

      BGN 279.99

      What do a fish, a crocodile and a snake have in common? Style. The Nike Air Force 1 '07 refreshes a hoops original to deliver the perfect amount of wild style. Richly textured white leather embossed with different scaly prints makes these kicks an outfit pleaser. A soft knit lining and hidden Nike Air cushioning bring you the tried-and-tested comfort that helped make the AF-1 so legendary.

      • Colour Shown: Summit White/Sail/Wolf Grey/Summit White
      • Style: DX2678-100

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over 300 лв.

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Force 1 '07.