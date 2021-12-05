B A. - 05 Dec 2021

I ordered this cap in white as I already own one which is great. It serves many purposes when i go running, to shield my head from the cold and allows me to be seen in dark winter months and keep my head cool in the summer months whilst shielding my head from the sun. Its a great cap but the the latest one is not as good as the older version. the Velcro strap should be the same colour as the cap. not black. the the older one had better material inside for wicking sweat away, Looks like Nike are cutting costs in production but still selling at the same premium price.