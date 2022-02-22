Chilly runs mean extra layers for your daily miles.The Nike Therma-FIT ADV Gilet gives you lightweight coverage with an advanced heat-regulating design that'll keep you going through cool weather.When you need to layer down, the gilet packs into itself for easy carrying.
Free standard delivery on orders over 300 лв.
4.6 Stars
maggie - 22 Feb 2022
I’ve been looking for a good running vest for a long time, and so glad to have finally found it! This is the perfect match between warmth and mobility - keeps me cozy on chilly morning runs but doesn’t feel bulky or weigh me down at all. It is definitely warm - I’ve been wearing it on runs below 30 degrees and my core is toasty by the end. It runs slightly large - I’m 5’7”, 130lbs and the small is somewhat roomy on me. If you’re planning to wear under other layers, size down. If you want to layer under the vest, normal size would be perfect.
Renee - 27 Dec 2021
The color is a true black color, it does not fade when you wash it either. It appears to be water proof and sweat resistant. I went for a run and it wasn't even soaked! It kept me warmer, which resulted in me sweating more, but not too much, which is what I personally like. It has a little stretch to it but not much. If you have a bigger breast size or like a looser fit, I would maybe order a size up then your usual. It has 2 pockets that zip up and there is a band in the left pocket that helps secure my phone when I am jogging or just lounging around my home. There is a material around the tummy area that I personally associate with helping me sweat more and I love it! I highly recommend this to anyone, whether you be a jogger, runner, walker, lounger etc. It is very fashionable and will go with just about any outfit.
AmandaP - 27 Dec 2021
This vest is a unique and effective design to provide some warmth with minimal added bulk. It feels like almost nothing on! The insulation is only in the top half (the lightly padded design reminds me of an egg carton). The lower portion of the vest is uninsulated to allow for venting, and has a “swishy” non-stretch fabric at the lower back. I think the fit is pretty flattering, though it does create a bit of a flattened uniboob look, and the low back fabric rides up on my hips. I do think it is designed to be most flattering for less curvy physiques. I also wish the arm and neck holes were a bit more generous. Overall, it’s a good addition to any outdoor athlete’s fitness wardrobe!