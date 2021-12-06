We brought it back and it's better than ever. The Nike Ace Summerlite updates the original mesh design with a thin, flexible layer that helps keep out debris. It even has a smooth, micro-suede lining that's so comfortable you can wear it without socks. Plus, the new integrated traction pattern keeps the design as lightweight as possible—without sacrificing grip.
Free standard delivery on orders over 300 лв.
5 Stars
ScreenName525547824 - 06 Dec 2021
A sleek and lightweight pair of casual golf shoes with performance and style to match. Here's my unboxing video of them:https://youtu.be/wvobvUCuzJE
D I. - 09 Sept 2021
I love my new Nike collection every time I go on the website and I see something my size I grab them and I’m really happy with all of my new sneakers I give it a 10
MarinaR336692670 - 17 May 2021
True to size. This style and comfort absolutely beautiful. Thank you Nike! Only one thing, there is no information how to take care of them?🤔 especially when I choose a white colour.