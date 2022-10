BGN 239.99

Let the calm waves wash over you when lacing up this latest Dunk Low. Inspired by bodies of water and their movements, textured Bright Spruce leather overlays and an aquatic-inspired tongue represent the natural currents that flow throughout the world. A white leather base provides a neutral underlay for its oceanic-like overlays, and a translucent, wavy outsole brings the style together with a cool touch.

SKU: DV3029-100