BGN 319.99

The Overbreak delivers head-turning style and unrivalled comfort by merging the iconic athletics aesthetic of Blue Ribbon Sports with hyper-modern OverReact tooling. This special edition of the innovative silhouette is a collaboration with Jun Takahashi and his UNDERCOVER label that extends concepts explored in the label's SS21 collection.



The design probes the interplay of fluid movement with fixed environment. A textile-based upper is buoyed by synthetic suede overlays and a Kurim eyestay, while embroidered rose graphics and UNDERCOVER branding elements underscore the look's premium craftsmanship.