CACT.US CORP teamed up with Nike to bring you these tough woven trousers. Its water-repellent fabric helps keeps your dry and reinforced panelling around the knees makes these durable for any journey forwards. Streamlined and outfitted with zips at the bottom opening, its cuff adjusters let you stack these trousers for a personalised look.

Pocket designed to block signals going to/from a mobile phone. When your phone is in your pocket, you could miss important calls or messages and paired devices could become disconnected.