Behind the Design
Dunk Low 'Plum'
The Nike Dunk transcended basketball to take skate culture, and then the sneaker world, by storm. Today we’re diving into that rich history to bring back a colourway from nearly 20 years ago. Originally available only in Japan, now it’s ready to take on the world.
Who You Calling Ugly?
In 2001, three Dunk Lows dropped and were affectionately dubbed the ‘Ugly Ducklings’ (a.k.a. ‘Ugly Dunklings’). This ‘Plum’ version, along with the ‘Veneer’ and ‘Ceramic’ were completely new colourways, which quickly became highly coveted by collectors.
Vintage Sneaker
Just like the original, the classic two-tone purple upper mixes suede with mesh and has red accents in the Swoosh and laces. But what makes it truly stand out from its two sister colourways is the fact that, like a fine wine, it turns a shade of rich burgundy with age.