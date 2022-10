BGN 379.99

Originally unveiled during a half-time performance on American football's biggest stage, this exclusive AJ1 uses an eclectic mix of colours, textures and graphics to re-imagine the classic silhouette in the image of Colombian recording artist J Balvin.



Rough-sewn overlays blur the design's typically crisp design lines, while a spectrum of neon hues inject the look with an aggressive burst of energy. Customisable graphics (including Balvin's signature smiley face) put a distinctive twist on the tongue, with similar visuals adorning the shoe's insole and heel. Lace up and march to the beat of your own drum in this long-awaited and colourful collectible.