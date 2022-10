This sneaker is rugged and ready for the trails. As a seasonal update for difficult climates, this ACG Mountain Fly Low features a waterproof upper from the famed GORE-TEX brand, equipping the style for the worst nature has to throw at you. Built for tough terrain, its React midsole delivers bounce and plush all-day comfort while its outsole boasts big-time tread. A reflective-design hiking overlace and gridded upper make this ACG style a torch favourite for any adventure.

SKU: DD2861-002