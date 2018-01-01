ADDED TO CART
D-Pants-1-LocalNav.jpg

NIKE PANT STUDIO

D-Pants-P1-Image.jpg
D-Pants-P1-Text.jpg

LOOKS WE LOVE See how we've paired our favourite pieces of the season
with the latest Nike trousers and tights.

D-Pants-P2-Image.jpg
D-Pants-P1-Text.jpg

WARM UP TO TRAINING With a wide no-slip waistband, Nike Power tights support
your toughest workouts. Lightweight fleece layers keep you warm
and comfortable, and a modern side slit shows off your curves.

D-Pants-P2-Tiles-Product.jpg

Nike Free TR 7 Reflect Women's Training Shoe

Nike Dry Versa Women's Training Hoodie

Nike Therma-Sphere Max Women's Training Jacket

Nike Power Legend Women's Training Tights

D-Pants-P3-Image.jpg
D-Pants-P3-Text.jpg

CONFRONT THE COLD Winter running can be demanding. Take control with reflective Nike Epic Lux tights
and embrace the chill with sweat-wicking short sleeves. Save the Nike AeroLoft
down jacket for after you've kicked butt.

D-Pants-P3-Tiles-Product.jpg

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34 Shield Women's Running Shoe

Nike AeroLoft Women's Running Jacket

Nike Dri-FIT Knit Women's Running Top

Nike Epic Lux Flash Women's Running Tights

D-Pants-P4-Image.jpg
D-Pants-P3-Text.jpg

MORNING SESSION For those early-morning yoga classes, grab your fleece and flow. Our high-rise Nike Sculpt tights
pair perfectly with the cropped Nike Thermaflex top. Bring an extra layer to
transition from the studio to the street.

D-Pants-P4-Tiles-Product.jpg

Nike Air Zoom Fearless Flyknit Metallic Women's Training Shoe

Nike Therma Women's Training Top

Nike Therma-Sphere Max Women's Training Jacket

Nike Sculpt Lux Women's Training Tights

D-Pants-P5-Image.jpg
D-Pants-P3-Text.jpg

RUN UNDER COVER Durable Nike Epic Lux tights, a sweat-wicking top and a warm
down gilet, all under a water-resistant jacket. No element
can catch you off-guard.

D-Pants-P5-Tiles-Product.jpg

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit Explorer Women's Running Shoe

Nike AeroLoft Gilet Women's Running Gilet

Nike Shield Jacket Women's Running Jacket

Nike Epic Lux Women's Running Tights

D-Pants-P6-Image.jpg

MORE ABOUT TROUSERS & TIGHTS

D-Pants-P5-Text.jpg

GET TO KNOW NIKE TROUSERS & TIGHTS Support and breathability where you need it most, and
features to fit your sport. Which tights match you best?

ALL IN THE DETAILS Solve common problems experienced during workouts
with features made for your sport.

