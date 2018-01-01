ADDED TO CART
INJURY
 PREVENTION Train To Avoid Injury With The Mouratoglou Tennis Academy.

INJURY PREVENTION

CONTRACT
ARMS Elastics are key for resistance work
- start by tying a resistance band
one metre behind you. Begin with a
split stride, in the standing chest fly
position. Keep hold of the band with
both hands, ensuring it’s taut and
your elbows are bent, then push
both arms directly in front of you
keeping elbows slightly bent.

RELEASE
ARMS
 Hold your arms in front of you for a
moment before slowly returning to
your starting position. Ensure your
elbows are locked at a slightly bent
position throughout the movement.
Aim for 2 sets of 12 reps, increasing
or decreasing reps depending on
the difficulty or your strength.

"STRENGTHENING SHOULDERS IS A FUNDAMENTAL PART OF PREVENTING INJURY." Benny Ebrahimzadeh - Technical Director of High Level, Mouratoglou Tennis Academy

