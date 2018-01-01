ALL RUNNERS WELCOME Each card below represents one workout, with seven per week. You can modify
the sequence however you like, but be sure not to do Speed and/or
Endurance runs on back-to-back days, and stick to the recommended miles.
WEEK 1:
A STARTING LINE This week you will begin your
journey with a series of runs
and light workouts that will
introduce you to the training
plan. You can modify the
following sequence to suit your
week, but don't do Speed and
Endurance runs back-to-back
and stick to the recommended
miles. To round out your training,
add N+TC workouts into your
routine to get fit, fast. 8 WEEKS TO GO.
SPEED (TRACK)200 meters at Mile pace (2x)Split 800 meters:
the first 600 meters at 5k pace,
the last 200 meters at Mile pace
400 meters at 5k paceSplit 800 meters:
the first 600 meters at 5k pace,
the last 200 meters at Mile pace
400 meters at 5k pace
ENDURANCE- 2-3 MILESThis is your longest run of the week.
Run this distance consistently to build
your endurance for race day.Remember to pay more attention to the
quality of your pace over the course of
your runs. Try to maintain a pace that is
60-90 seconds slower than your goal
pace for race day.
SPEED (TRACK)1 mile at your 10k pace
400 meters at Mile pace
800 meters at 5k paceFollow each interval with 3 minutes
of recovery.Repeat series 2x.
RECOVERY OPTION 1We recommend recovering
with a 1-3 mile Progression
Run. Start slow and quicken
your pace over the course
of your run.
RECOVERY OPTION 2Easy does it. Run a few
Recovery miles, do a
N+TC workout or take
the whole day off.
RECOVERY OPTION 3The purpose of today's 1-3
mile run is to recover after
your last workout. Gradually
build up speed so your last
mile is your fastest.
RECOVERY OPTION 4Go for a few Recovery
miles, do a N+TC workout
or take the whole day off.
Give your body whatever
it craves today.
WEEK 2:
SET GOOD HABITS Time to develop new habits.
This week draws special
attention to the how and why
of the training. Work on building
stamina and proper pacing on
workout days. You can modify
the following sequence to suit
your week, but don't do Speed
and Endurance runs back-to-back
and stick to the recommended
distance. To round out your training,
add N+TC workouts into your
routine to get fit, fast. 7 WEEKS TO GO.
SPEED (TRACK)400 meters at 10k pace
400 meters at 5k pace (2x)
400 meters at Mile pace2-minute recovery between each
interval. Repeat series 4x.
ENDURANCE- 2-3 MILESGet ready to go the distance on race
day with your week's longest run.Remember to pay more attention to the
quality of your pace over the course of
your runs. Try to maintain a pace that is
60-90 seconds slower than your goal
pace for race day.
SPEED (FARTLEK)Follow with this Fartlek sequence:
1-min at a hard pace, 30-sec easy pace
2-min hard, 1-min easypace
3-min hard, 1:30-min easy pace
3-min hard, 1:30-min easy pace
2-min hard pace, 1-min easy pace
1-min at a hard pace, 30-sec easy pace
RECOVERY OPTION 1Recovery miles are as
important as your Speed
and Endurance Runs.
Try running 1-3 miles
progressively today. Start
slow and gradually build
your speed so your last
mile is faster than your first.
RECOVERY OPTION 2Today is about recovering.
Give your body what it
craves by running a few
Recovery miles, doing a
N+TC workout or take
the day off.
RECOVERY OPTION 3Use today's 1-3 mile run to
recover as efficiently as
possible. Build your speed
gradually so your first mile
is your slowest and your
last is your fastest.
RECOVERY OPTION 4Go for a few Progression
miles, do a N+TC workout
or take the whole day off.
Give your body what it
craves today.
WEEK 3:
DEVELOP
CONSISTENCY In your third week of training, you
will now begin to feel a rhythm to
your running. The secret to running
well is consistency. You can modify
the following sequence to suit your
week, but don't do Speed and
Endurance runs back-to-back and
stick to the recommended distance.
To round out your training, add N+TC
workouts into your routine to get fit, fast. 6 WEEKS TO GO.
SPEED (TRACK)800 meters at 5k pace 45-sec recovery
200 meters at Mile pace 2-min recovery
600 meters at 5k pace 45-sec recovery
200 meters at Mile pace 2-min recovery
400 meters at 5k pace
ENDURANCE- 3-4 MILESRunning this distance consistently will
help prepare the body and mind to go
the distance on race day.You're almost there! For the last six
weeks of training, monitor your average
pace over the course of your runs. The
mix of pace and distance will serve as
an important ingredient to your success
on race day.
SPEED (TRACK)1000 meters at 10k pace
1000 meters at Tempo pace
1000 meters at 10k pace
1000 meters at Tempo pace
1000 meters at 10k pace100-meter strides (4x)2-minute rest between each interval.
30 seconds between Strides.
RECOVERY OPTION 1Recover from your last
effort with a 2-3 mile
Progression Run. Start
slow and quicken your
pace over the course
of your run.
RECOVERY OPTION 2Today is about recovering.
Give your body what it
craves by running a few
Recovery miles, doing a
N+TC workout or take
the day off.
RECOVERY OPTION 3Focus on control as you
recover from your last
workout. Recover with
2-3 Progression miles.
Gradually build speed
from your first mile to
your last.
RECOVERY OPTION 4Give your body what it
craves today by running
a few easy miles, doing
a N+TC workout or take
the day off.
WEEK 4:
WARM UP You are hitting your stride. Some
days you will feel great. Other days
you will feel tired. Both types of days
will show you that you are putting in
the work and are on track to get where
you need to be. You can modify the
following sequence to suit your week,
but don't do Speed and Endurance
runs back-to-back and stick to the
recommended distance. To round
out your training, add N+TC workouts
into your routine to get fit, fast. 5 WEEKS TO GO.
SPEED (TRACK)300 meters at Mile pace 45-sec recovery
400 meters at 5k pace 2-min recovery
500 meters at 5k pace 2-min recovery
600 meters at 10k pace 2-min recovery
500 meters at 5k pace 2-min recovery
400 meters at 5k pace 2-min recovery
300 meters at Mile pace
ENDURANCE- 4-5 MILESGet ready to go the distance on race
day with your week's longest run.For the last five weeks of training,
monitor your average pace over the
course of your runs. The mix of pace
and distance will serve as an important
ingredient to your success on race day.
SPEED (TRACK)3 mile Progression Run averaging
your Tempo pace.100-meter Strides (8x)
RECOVERY OPTION 1We recommend recovering
with a 2-3 mile Progression
Run. Start slow and quicken
your pace over the course
of your run.
RECOVERY OPTION 2Easy does it. Run a few
Recovery miles, do a
N+TC workout or take
the whole day off.
RECOVERY OPTION 3The purpose of today's
2-3 mile run is to recover
after your last workout.
Gradually build up speed
so your last mile is
your fastest.
RECOVERY OPTION 4Go for a few Recovery
miles, do a N+TC
workout or take the
whole day off. Give
your body whatever
it craves today.
WEEK 5:
TIME TO EVOLVE You are a different athlete now
than you were when this started.
It's time to do the work to become
stronger, faster and better. You can
modify the following sequence to
suit your week, but don't do Speed
and Endurance runs back-to-back
and stick to the recommended
distance. To round out your training,
add N+TC workouts into your routine
to get fit, fast. 4 WEEKS TO GO.
SPEED (TRACK)Start out your session with a 1.5-mile
time trial–running at your 5k pace.Follow with: 200 meters at 10k pace
200 meters at 5k pace
200 meters at Mile pace
200 meters at 10k pace
200 meters at 5k pace
200 meters at Mile pace
10-minute recovery after 2 miles
60-seconds recovery between
200 meter intervals
ENDURANCE- 3-4 MILESRunning this distance consistently will
help prepare the body and mind to go
the distance on race day.You're almost there! For the last four
weeks of train- ing, monitor your average
pace over the course of your runs. The
mix of pace and distance will serve as
an important ingredient to your success
on race day.
SPEED (PROGRESSION)Run 3 miles as a Progression Run.
Your pace should drop so the last
1.5 miles are run at a Tempo pace.
RECOVERY OPTION 1Recovery miles are as
important as your Speed
and Endurance Runs. Try
running 2-3 miles
progressively today. Start
slow and gradually build
your speed so your last
mile is faster than your first.
RECOVERY OPTION 2Today is about recovering.
Give your body what it
craves by running a few
Recovery miles, doing a
N+TC workout or take
the day off.
RECOVERY OPTION 3Use today's 2-3 mile run
to recover as efficiently as
possible. Build your speed
gradually so your first mile
is your slowest and your
last is your fastest.
RECOVERY OPTION 4Give your body what it
craves today by running
a few easy miles, doing
a N+TC workout or take
the day off.
WEEK 6:
READY TO RUN You are fit, strong and ready to
take on any workout on any day.
The miles will start to pass by
more quickly. Make sure you
appreciate what you have done
and what you are doing. You can
modify the following sequence to
suit your week, but don't do Speed
and Endurance runs back-to-back
and stick to the recommended
distance. To round out your training,
add N+TC workouts into your routine
to get fit, fast. 3 WEEKS TO GO.
SPEED (TRACK)Run 1 Mile: Alternate running 200 meters
at Tempo pace then 200 meters at Mile
pace. Follow with 4-minute recovery.Run 400m: 200m at Tempo pace then
200m at Mile pace. 2-minute recovery.Run 400m: 200m at Tempo pace then
200m at Mile pace.
ENDURANCE- 3-4 MILESGet ready to go the distance on race day
with your week's longest run.For the last three weeks of training,
monitor your average pace over the
course of your runs. The mix of pace
and distance will serve as an important
ingredient to your success on race day.
SPEED (HILLS)Run uphill for 2 minutes–preferably
90 seconds up and 30 seconds over
a crest. Repeat 6x.If you don't have a hill, do a 2-minute
Progression Run that builds from a
10k to a Mile pace and repeat 6x.Whether on a hill or flat, allow for a
full recovery between intervals.
RECOVERY OPTION 1Recover from your last
effort with a 2-3 mile
Progression Run. Start
slow and quicken your
pace over the course
of your run.
RECOVERY OPTION 2Today is about recovering.
Give your body what it craves
by running a few Recovery
miles, doing a N+TC workout
or take the day off.
RECOVERY OPTION 3Focus on control as you
recover from your last
workout. Recover with
2-3 Progression miles.
Gradually build speed
from your first mile
to your last.
RECOVERY OPTION 4Go for a few Progression
miles, do a N+TC workout
or take the whole day off.
Give your body what it
craves today.
WEEK 7:
SHARPEN
EVERY STEP You don't taper. You sharpen.
This week the speed picks up
but the recovery picks up even
more. It's quality running and
quality recovery from now on.
You can modify the following
sequence to suit your week, but
don't do Speed and Endurance
runs back-to-back and stick to
the recommended distance. To
round out your training, add
N+TC workouts into your routine
to get fit, fast. 2 WEEKS TO GO.
SPEED (TRACK)200 meters at Mile pace (2x)
400 meters at 10k pace
200 meters at 5k pace (2x)
400 meters at 10k pace
200 meters at Mile pace (2x)60-second recovery between
each interval.
ENDURANCE- 2-3 MILESRunning this distance consistently will
help prepare the body and mind to go
the distance on race day.For the last two weeks of training,
monitor your average pace over the
course of your runs. The mix of pace
and distance will serve as an important
ingredient to your success on race day.
SPEED (TRACK)1 mile Recovery Run100-meter Strides (2x)
1000 meters at Tempo pace
100-meter Strides (2x)
1 mile Recovery Run3 minutes recovery between
each interval.
30-seconds recovery between
Strides.
RECOVERY OPTION 1We recommend recovering
with a 2-3 mile Progression
Run. Start slow and quicken
your pace over the course
of your run.
RECOVERY OPTION 2Easy does it. Run a few
Recovery miles, do a
N+TC workout or take
the whole day off.
RECOVERY OPTION 3The purpose of today's
2-3 mile run is to recover
after your last workout.
Gradually build up speed
so your last mile is
your fastest.
RECOVERY OPTION 4Go for a few Recovery
miles, do a N+TC workout
or take the whole day off.
Give your body whatever
it craves today.
WEEK 8:
THE STARTING LINE You've made it. This week, run strong
and confident. Use what you have
learned and the progress you have
made. You are ready to take the line.
You can modify the following sequence
to suit your week, but don't do Speed
and Endurance runs back-to-back and
stick to the recommended distance. To
round out your training, add N+TC
workouts into your routine to get fit, fast. 1 WEEKS TO GO.
SPEED (TRACK)200 meters at Mile pace (2x)
400 meters at 5k pace
800 meters at 10k pace
400 meters at Marathon pace
200 meters at Mile pace2-minute recovery between
each interval.
RACE DAY-5KYou've made it. Run strong and
confidently this week. Use what
you have learned and the progress
you have made. You are ready to
take the line.
SPEED (TRACK)2 mile Recovery Run
100-meter Strides (8x)
1 mile Recovery Run
RECOVERY OPTION 1Recovery miles are as
important as your Speed
and Endurance Runs.
Try running 2-3 miles
progressively today. Start
slow and gradually build
your speed so your last
mile is faster than your first.
RECOVERY OPTION 2Today is about recovering.
Give your body what it
craves by running a few
Recovery miles, doing a
N+TC workout or take
the day off.
RECOVERY OPTION 3Use today's 2-3 mile run
to recover as efficiently
as possible. Build your
speed gradually so your
first mile is your slowest
and your last is your fastest.
RECOVERY OPTION 4Go for a few Progression
miles, do a N+TC workout
or take the whole day off.
Give your body what it
craves today.
NIKE+ RUN CLUB APP Don't just track your runs—improve them. With coaching to make you a better runner and
countless ways to share and compare your miles, we'll help you go farther and faster than ever.
WE ARE ALL MEANT
TO BE RUNNERSRunning doesn’t turn anyone away at the door. If we want to bring out the runner inside us, we just have to lace up and get out.
THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY
WE ARE NOT JUST RUNNERS.
WE ARE ATHLETES.It takes more than a pair of legs to be fast. It takes ourentire body, mind and unbreakable spirit.
THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY
EVERY RUN
HAS A PURPOSESome days we’ll feel pushed. Some dayswe’ll push back. Find the meaning in every kilometre.
THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY
RESPECT EVERY WORKOUT.
FEAR NO WORKOUT.It’s going to be hard. That’s why we love it. Respect isearned from doing the work. So get out and get after it.
THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY
EMBRACE YOUR WEAKNESSES.
THEN ERASE THEM.With regular and consistent work, our weaknessescan become our strengths.
THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY
MEASURE SUCCESS IN AS
MANY WAYS AS YOU CANNot every run will be our farthest or fastest, but everyrun is an achievement and should be seen as such.
THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY
WE BELIEVE IN YOU, EVEN WHEN YOU DON'T.On days when we feel less than our best, we can always seek motivation from our community.Nike+ Run Club is here to remind us that our best is always within our reach.