The mauling Monsters of Moron Mountain return to Earth, seeking to avenge their historic loss to the Tune

Squad twenty years ago. This time around they’re rocking the sneaker that MJ wore when he defeated them,

the AJ XI. Now they’re back with hopes of besting the Jordan squad and broadcasting their stale message of

compliance. Little do they realise, the Jordan squad is now equipped with the AJ XXXI Anti-Gravity Machines

and are poised to DEFY this mean team of balling bullies with their brand of soulful basketball.