BROKEN-IN COMFORT Innovative. Stylish. Comfortable. Those are the words KD

uses to describe the KD 10. "When I put them on for the first

time, it feels like I've played in them for so long", he says.

That's the soft, stretchy Flyknit at work. It's exactly what KD

hoped for in his tenth shoe. By perfecting the structure of the

Flyknit yarns, Nike designer Leo Chang and his team were

able to create a snug, comfortable fit that expands and

contracts with KD's foot—like a sock, but stronger.