What to Wear to a Pool Party: 6 Party Outfits for Every Type of Summer Fling

For many people, summer signifies impromptu picnics in the park, countless trips to the local ice cream shop and the occasional pool party. When you get an invitation to lounge poolside all day with friends, your pool party outfit should be stylish and laid-back.

Figuring out what to wear to a pool party requires creativity beyond picking out a fun swimsuit. It requires figuring out what type of look you're going for, like tonal desert-ready separates or tropical and colourful patterns. And, there are several other clothing items needed to complete the outfit. For example, if the pool party will offer a sporty element—like a game of volleyball or pickleball—a pair of athletic shorts and a supportive swimsuit top are musts.

When it comes to accessories, choose a tote or backpack sturdy enough to hold all the essentials, from sun cream to snacks and beverages. Just pick a bag that can handle a little moisture—you don't want an epic cannonball splash to sabotage your gear.

(Related: The Best Nike Tote Bags to Carry All Day)

Before you construct a pool party outfit, though, check your weather app. Take note of any possible temperature dips that could occur post-sunset, especially if the pool you're heading to is open after dusk. Perhaps the most important styling step is to decide if the swimwear is the statement piece, or if you want to emphasise the cover-up, kicks or other (waterproof) accessories.

To protect your face and eyes from the sun's powerful rays in the middle of the day, consider wearing a bucket hat, or a moisture-wicking baseball cap, and a tinted pair of shades. That's essentially it—you're ready to recline in that lounger and unwind.

Ahead, discover six pool party outfit ideas, ranging from afternoon to nighttime swims, so that you're prepared to splash in style.