Make Your Move With Confidence and Control in the Luka 5 From Jordan Brand

Introducing the Luka 5: Make Your Move With Confidence and Control
Product News
Several smart enhancements give the Luka 5 from Jordan Brand greater propulsion and stability along with a closer-to-the-court feel.
- Jordan Brand's Luka 5, the latest signature shoe from Luka Dončić, is built for quick shifts and sneak attacks.
- Flexible yet stable, the Luka 5 provides the balance and control needed for the star player’s signature step-back.
- Exciting features of the Luka 5 include a full-length Zoom Strobel for extra bounce and an ISOband for stronger control.
- The Luka 5 is set for an 8 January 2026 release at Jordan.com and select retail stores.
For athletes who dare to do their own step-back jumper like that of Luka Dončić, Jordan Brand is releasing the Luka 5. The latest iteration is the same Luka that fans love but with key enhancements that help athletes mimic the star player’s key moves.
Powering these moves are several added technologies. They include the Luka signature line’s first-ever full-length Zoom Strobel to propel the foot forward with greater power. An ISOband that appears to be seamlessly built into the shoe brings greater stability and control while enabling push-offs from multiple angles, and the ultra-plush midsole made of Cushlon 3.0 foam feels like stepping on clouds.
"Working with Jordan Brand on the Luka 5 was about making something that fits my game and keeps evolving with me," says Luka. "The full-length Zoom Strobel and ISOband give me that extra pop and control so I can attack from any spot on the floor. Every time I lace them up, I know I'm ready to go".
The Luka 5's new technologies combine with a familiar look and feel for an exciting update.
Like its predecessors, the Luka 5 shares the same, familiar court feel, deceleration and manoeuvrability. The low-profile design of the Jordan Luka 5 brings the foot even closer to the court, while its full-length herringbone traction pattern with HART rubber helps players make swift and sudden stops.
The new silhouette also incorporates the Jordan Brand proprietary ISOplate – a trademark technology of the Luka signature line specifically designed for standout stability and torsional rigidity to keep players' feet locked in. When combined with the line's signature ISOplate, the new technologies add a sense of 360-degree control, making the Luka 5 the ideal footwear for quick, unexpected shifts in multiple directions.
As for style, the Luka 5 launches in the Venom colourway, featuring striking illusion green and hints of black. Additional distinctive looks that reference the L.A. Lakers star’s game are expected to follow.
The Jordan Brand Luka 5 hits Jordan.com and select retail locations on 8 January 2026.