Jordan Brand launches Luka 2 Basketball Shoe
Product news
Luka Dončić's second signature basketball shoe features full-length Formula 23 foam, an IsoPlate foot frame and Cushlon 3.0 wedge foam.
Original content published: 21 June 2023
What to know:
- The second iteration of Luka Dončić's signature shoe features two Jordan-only innovations: full-length Formula 23 foam and the IsoPlate foot frame, which wraps and helps contain the foot.
- These technologies are combined with a new medial Cushlon 3.0 wedge foam to help keep players' feet in control on the court.
- A Jordan Luka 2 colourway with at least 20 percent recycled material by weight will be released each season.
Luka Dončić has a one-of-a-kind playing style: quick and controlled with stellar court vision. Studying his game just as closely as Dončić eyes defenders, the Jordan team updated his signature shoe with features and design to best answer his needs on the court. The result: the Luka 2.
Throughout the collaborative design process, the Jordan team analysed Dončić's multi-directional play. Since he's known for his step-backs, side steps and momentum-breaking pauses, the sneaker reflects the need for responsive security.
To help optimise players' movements, designers combined Formula 23 foam—which provides a lightweight, responsive ride and helps guide players' feet during side-to-side movement—with the IsoPlate, a wrapped foot frame that keeps feet secure during multi-directional movements.
In order to support forefoot push-off for passes and shots, the features have been combined with a wedge of Cushlon 3.0 foam to help keep the foot at a proper banking angle, the ideal angle for explosive steps.
The midsole of the Jordan Luka 2 sneaker is composed of four parts. The direct underfoot portion houses Formula 23 foam for soft landings, surrounded by a firm foam carrier. Meanwhile, a soft foam wedge on the inner side of the shoe helps the foot sit at a proper angle for efficiently pushing off the court. To support quick lateral movements that Dončić is known for, the raised sidewall featuring an IsoPlate will help to keep players balanced and upright.
Release date: the Jordan Luka 2 will be released in the Luk.AI colourway on 5 July 2023 for selected Nike Members globally, and 11 July on Jordan.com and at selected retailers.
Frequently asked questions
How much will the Luka 2 cost?
The retail price for the Luka 2 is £100 for the adult shoe and £80 for the kids' shoe.
When was Luka 1 released?
The Luka 1 was released in 2022. For more information on the launch, check out the official release.