Kobe 3 Protro: How Nike retooled an icon with modern-day technology
Product news
Re-engineered for today's game, the Kobe 3 Protro delivers next-level responsiveness, traction and comfort in a clean, no-frills package built for serious hoopers.
The drop of the Kobe 3 Protro doesn't just nod to Kobe's legendary history, it's the reintroduction of a performance basketball shoe built for today's game. Designed with modern athletes in mind, the Kobe 3 Protro offers the total package: comfort, traction, breathability and bounce in a sleek and clean all-white colourway with a diamond traction pattern that honours Kobe's oldest daughter's middle name, Diamanté.
Whether you're grinding in the gym, playing weekend tournaments or just looking for an elite on-court feel, the Kobe 3 Protro delivers. This refreshed edition of the shoe that Kobe wore during his 2007–08 MVP season is all about function-first innovation that doesn't sacrifice on the design.
Built for your game
This is not just a shoe to look at and admire. It's one you wear hard. The Kobe 3 Protro features upgraded tech to support athletes who move with speed, precision and control. If you play fast and demand responsiveness, this model has you covered with full-length Zoom strobel cushioning and a redesigned midsole. The full-length cushioning is an upgrade from two smaller Zoom airbags to full-length Zoom.
"You're going to feel the bounce immediately", said Hailey Dunham, Basketball Footwear Product Testing Analyst at Nike. "Athletes told us they wanted more underfoot comfort, so we made it softer and more responsive than the original Kobe 3. That combination really hits".
The upper—visually inspired by a basketball net—isn't just for looks. Backed with mesh, it offers containment and airflow, locking your foot in place while letting it breathe. The upgraded tread helps players make directional cuts, hard stops and explosive takeoffs with the kind of confidence the Black Mamba was famous for.
"It's the first time we've overhauled the outsole, midsole and upper together in a Protro", added Jeni Takekawa McDonald, Kobe Footwear Product Director at Nike. "We listened to wear-test feedback and made real updates".
"This is a smarter, sharper, better version of an already strong performer”.
Jeni Takekawa McDonald
Kobe Footwear Product Director
Real Feedback Testing, Real Results
Nike designers ran five rounds of testing on the Kobe 3 Protro, a rigorous process that reflects the relentless principles of Kobe's Mamba Mentality. Both male and female athletes were involved to bring balanced input across a wide range of playing styles. The results were eye-opening.
"We tested the OG against our Protro sample, and 12 out of 15 testers preferred the Protro", Dunham said. "That's when we knew we had something special".
For hoopers accustomed to low-tops, the Protro 3's mid-height cut represents a shift, but it's one worth trying. "You'd be surprised how many players said they felt more secure and still mobile", said Dunham. "Even athletes used to lows adapted quickly and appreciated the support".
Technical features you'll love
- Full-length Zoom strobel: Maximum energy return and court feel
- Cushlon 3.0 midsole: Lightweight support that doesn't compromise bounce
- TPU upper with mesh backing: Secure lockdown and enhanced breathability
- Diamond traction pattern: Improved grip and multidirectional control
- Mid-cut profile: Balanced ankle support without sacrificing mobility
Who it's made for
This shoe is for serious hoopers who need dependable gear. The Kobe 3 Protro's real differentiator is performance under pressure. Whether you're in the backcourt making quick cuts or a forward needing support on landings and pivots, the Kobe 3 Protro is a match for ballers logging big minutes.
The tools are here. The standard is high. Now it's your move.
Frequently asked questions: Kobe 3 Protro
When will the Kobe 3 Protro be released?
The Nike Kobe 3 Protro is scheduled to be released on 23 August 2025, a date commemorating Kobe Bryant's birthday. This will be a limited run with no planned restocks.
How much will the Kobe 3 Protro cost?
The Kobe 3 Protro will be available in adult sizes for $200. Prices may vary as new colourways and styles become available, so keep an eye on the SNKRS app for updates.
What makes the Kobe 3 Protro different from the original Kobe 3?
The Kobe 3 Protro incorporates modern performance technology while preserving the integrity of the original design. It features improved traction, with full-length Zoom strobel cushioning—a critical upgrade from the original Kobe 3—and enhanced breathability.
How was the shoe tested?
The project involved five rounds of testing, which highlights the dedication to perfecting the shoe.
What is the significance of the design elements?
The basketball net-inspired upper mirrors the movement of a net when a shot is made, capturing Kobe's fluidity on the court. The diamond traction pattern honours his oldest daughter's middle name, Diamanté, combining two areas of critical importance to Kobe: basketball and family.