Jordan Heir Series celebrates excellence in women's basketball

Women have changed the game of basketball. "We're currently witnessing a pivotal and transformative era for sports, especially women's sports", said Rhyne Howard, an Atlanta Dream guard and Jordan Brand female athlete. So it's only fitting that Jordan Brand is committed to celebrating and serving female players.

In 1998, Jordan Brand released its first basketball shoe created for women, Air Jordan OG. Since then, the Brand has crafted shoes for pros like former Minnesota Lynx player, Maya Moore, and Los Angeles Sparks guard, Kia Nurse, and released its Air Jordan 37 and 38. Plus, multiple female Jordan Brand Family athletes have competed in Player Edition models of the Air Jordan, Tatum 2 and Luka 3.