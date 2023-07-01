Jordan Brand launches the Air Jordan XXXVIII

The Air Jordan XXXVIII is the next chapter in Jordan Brand basketball shoe history. This sneaker debuts a new plate technology, the X-Plate, which draws insights from Michael Jordan's playing style, including his expert footwork, court mobility and fadeaway jumper.

Built to support intricate footwork on the court, the shoe is designed low to the ground so players have optimal court feel during pivots, cuts and defensive slides. A nod to the X-shaped straps on the Air Jordan VIII, the new X-Plate in the sole of the sneaker helps keep the foot over the footbed during sharp movements.

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