4 Autumn Dinner Ideas from a Registered Dietitian

As the temperature drops, foods that become "in season" can keep you satisfied. Having a collection of tasty, healthy autumnal recipes at your disposal can help you and your household stay satiated.

For additional context, the produce that's in season during the summer months often has a high concentration of water, which helps the body regulate temperature and stay cool in the heat. During autumn and winter, root vegetables and hearty leafy greens enter the scene to help keep the body warm and nourished as temperatures increasingly become more brisk.

Eating seasonally is one of the best ways to support your health—and the health of the planet. If it's accessible to you, shopping at a local farmers' market or farm shop makes it easier to lean into a variety of produce, based on what's currently available. Shopping locally also means less transport is needed to get food to you, which not only means fewer emissions, but it also means more nutrient-dense food. When food is harvested and purchased locally, more nutrients are retained compared to when produce is harvested early and then transported across the country in a lorry.

These seasonal autumnal dishes are all rich in nutrients and flavour to keep you feeling well all season long.