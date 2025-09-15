There's nothing better than surprising your loved ones with a gift they will be excited about and get a lot of use out of. If you're looking for Nike gift ideas for the fitness enthusiasts in your life, new workout gear or cosy athleisure is always a win—no matter their age.

Nike trainers appreciate movement in all of its forms—from cycling and strength training to yoga and power walking, which is why we asked three of them to share their go-to Nike gift ideas.

(Related: 7 best Nike gift ideas for runners)