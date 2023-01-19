Nike Yoga Teacher Fabian Domenech on Being Your True Self

Over the past decade, yoga participation in the United States has nearly tripled. This comes as no surprise to Fabian Domenech, who founded his practice when he was juggling an aspiring fashion career, a full-time service industry job and a cross-training coaching schedule in the fast-paced city of London. Thanks to yoga, meditation and his extensive world travels, he's since learnt the power of self-love and the importance of detachment. On this episode, the Nike yoga teacher and cross-training coach joins host Jaclyn Byrer to get real about mental health, share the feeling of community and belonging he finds in sport, and tell us what we can expect from each of his classes.