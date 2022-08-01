5 Core Exercises to Add to Your Fitness Routine

The two main benefits of doing core exercises are aesthetics and function. Aesthetically, core workouts create a lean core with muscular definition, particularly in the rectus abdominis, aka those six-pack ab muscles, said Michael Julom, a CrossFit Level 1 trainer and ACE-certified personal trainer.

A strong core helps protect the spine and is crucial for every activity we do, such as sitting up, standing for long periods, walking, carrying shopping, starting a lawn mower or picking up a child, according to both Justin Agustin, ISSA-C.P.T and Julom.

A strong core can also prevent compensations and imbalances from occurring.

"If your core muscles are undertrained, other parts of your body will compensate to [bear] that load, thus giving you strange aches and pains all over", Agustin said. This can lead to back pain, poor posture, shaky balance, lack of stability and low standing stamina.

And, he added, day-to-day activities such as standing and picking up weighted objects could even become more challenging, increasing the risk of injury.