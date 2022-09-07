Wie is er klaar om te spelen? De Nike Flex Runner 2 is gemaakt voor kids die de hele dag op pad zijn, van de speeltuin tot waar de dag ze ook heenvoert. Zonder veters. Dat betekent dat de schoen makkelijk aan en uit te trekken is. De bandjes en het bootie-achtige design zorgen voor een stevige pasvorm voor kleine voetjes.
28ac3c8b-8681-40e1-834a-ee5510d753d9 - 07 sep. 2022
Bad quality. The loops used to pull shoe in fall apart quickly. First pair had loop separate from shoe in the back at around the second week. Second pair had loop begin to fray at the third week. Looking for a different shoe type since this issue does not seem to be isolated
Tahminaa119637350 - 23 aug. 2022
My son is 8 year old and he is in love with these shoes . Can we add more color to this style. He said these are the coolest shoes ever.
11080512618 - 23 mei 2022
Fabulous shoes! Practical, bright, easy to put on- my son loves them- his favourite trainers now.