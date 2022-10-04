De Nike Everyday sokken met dip-dye-effect voldoen aan je wens om je work-out extra leuk te maken. Ze zitten lekker, zijn kleurrijk en gemaakt met Dri-FIT zodat je comfortabel blijft tijdens je work-out.
5 Sterren
ArthurB391845729 - 04 okt. 2022
Great cushioning from the toes through to the heel. Ventilated on top of foot. Size is true. The color goes great with my Free Terra Vista shoes.
SoumenduG - 28 apr. 2022
Love the multi colour pack, not always an option but I personally prefer buying socks this way. Anyway the socks themselves are very good, actually a bit thicker than I expected so I will probably relegate this for winter use but the fit, finish and comfort is good. Goes well with my Pegasus 38 Shield and Overbreak SP.