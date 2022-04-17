Ga door naar hoofdcontent
      Nike Everyday Lightweight

      Onzichtbare trainingssokken (3 paar)

      Vlieg door je work-out met de Nike Everyday Lightweight sokken. Zacht garen met zweetafvoerende technologie houdt je voeten droog en comfortabel.

      • Definitely show and sizing is wrong

        Tilo-KarlD - 17 apr. 2022

        I am EU 44 and bought the 42-46 size and the heel sticks out of my shoe. They are not like the long version socks which are well sized. And the edges definitely show way too much. These are not no show socks. And I bought 3 pack. Buy and throw away item.

      • Chaussettes type sportswear

        A M. - 19 jan. 2022

        Chaussettes confortables mais pas axées sur une activité physique type course à pied.

      • Top tier

        J A. - 11 jan. 2022

        Socks are very nice