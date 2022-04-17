Vlieg door je work-out met de Nike Everyday Lightweight sokken. Zacht garen met zweetafvoerende technologie houdt je voeten droog en comfortabel.
Gratis standaardverzending met je Nike membership.
4 Sterren
Tilo-KarlD - 17 apr. 2022
I am EU 44 and bought the 42-46 size and the heel sticks out of my shoe. They are not like the long version socks which are well sized. And the edges definitely show way too much. These are not no show socks. And I bought 3 pack. Buy and throw away item.
A M. - 19 jan. 2022
Chaussettes confortables mais pas axées sur une activité physique type course à pied.
J A. - 11 jan. 2022
Socks are very nice