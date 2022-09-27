Ga door naar hoofdcontent
      Duurzame materialen

      Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika

      Tanktop met standaardpasvorm voor dames

      € 24,99

      Goede beoordeling
      Particle Grey/Heather/Zwart
      Alligator/Wit
      Light Thistle/Wit
      Wit/Zwart
      Zwart/Wit

      De Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika tanktop is onze meest veelzijdige top, ontworpen voor alle soorten work-outs — van de machines tot de mat tot hardlopen. Zacht, soepel materiaal (gemaakt van 100% gerecyclede polyestervezels) heeft een ventilerend design om je koel en droog te houden.

      • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Wit
      • Stijl: DD4941-010

      Maat en pasvorm

      • Het model draagt maat S en is 1,80 m lang
      • Standaardpasvorm voor een relaxed, aangenaam gevoel

      Zo wordt het gemaakt

      • Het gerecyclede polyester dat wordt gebruikt in Nike producten begint als gerecyclede plastic flessen. De flessen worden schoongemaakt, tot vlokken versnipperd en in pellets omgezet. Van die pellets wordt nieuw garen van hoge kwaliteit gesponnen dat we in onze producten gebruiken voor optimale performance en verminderde belasting van het milieu.
      • Het recyclen van polyester leidt niet alleen tot minder restafval, maar er wordt bij dit proces ook tot 30% minder CO2 uitgestoten dan bij de productie van nieuw polyester. Nike haalt jaarlijks gemiddeld 1 miljard plastic flessen van stortplaatsen en waterwegen.
      • Lees hier meer over ons project Move to Zero, waarbij we werken aan een CO2-neutraal en afvalvrij productieproces. We willen producten ontwerpen met duurzaamheid in ons achterhoofd om zo de toekomst te beschermen van de wereld waar we wonen en spelen.

      Beoordelingen (26)

      4.3 Sterren

      • Slinky Back

        cf73eb19-f1f7-460e-b61b-e108780e0c77 - 27 sep. 2022

        I really like this top! The back is feminine and sporty. I especially like the way you can choose the length and neckline position precisely how you need it for each outfit via the adjustable strap at the back. It feels like you have nothing on but covers everything perfectly.

      • Comfortable but……

        7047659792 - 15 sep. 2022

        I have 3 colors, bought 2 more colors (S)…..had to return because the fit is not the same… feels like an XS instead of S…

      • Very cust IF you have a HUGE chest

        DEBBIEW268167665 - 06 aug. 2022

        Loved the style and adjustable straps but the fit was super strange under the armpits. It hung and sagged. Maybe if I had triple D's it would fill out but no. I ended up tying a piece of string around the back straps to cinch it tighter and it looked fine.