      Duurzame materialen

      Nike Dri-FIT ADV

      Strakke hardloopshorts voor dames

      € 64,99

      Zwart/Wit
      Bright Crimson/Lapis/Zwart

      Deze strakke, elastische shorts zijn klaar voor de wedstrijd en bieden uitzonderlijke ondersteuning terwijl je je op je run concentreert. Ze zijn gemaakt met onze geavanceerde zweetafvoerende technologie en combineren innovatieve details en lichte materialen met een precieze pasvorm zodat je koel blijft als je op je snelst gaat, van start tot finish.

      • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Wit
      • Stijl: CJ2367-010

      Maat en pasvorm

      • Het model draagt maat S en is 1,78 m lang
      • Strakke pasvorm voor een omsloten gevoel
      • Lengte binnennaad: 10 cm (maat S)

      Zo wordt het gemaakt

      • Het gerecyclede polyester dat wordt gebruikt in Nike producten begint als gerecyclede plastic flessen. De flessen worden schoongemaakt, tot vlokken versnipperd en in pellets omgezet. Van die pellets wordt nieuw garen van hoge kwaliteit gesponnen dat we in onze producten gebruiken voor optimale performance en verminderde belasting van het milieu.
      • Het recyclen van polyester leidt niet alleen tot minder restafval, maar er wordt bij dit proces ook tot 30% minder CO2 uitgestoten dan bij de productie van nieuw polyester. Nike haalt jaarlijks gemiddeld 1 miljard plastic flessen van stortplaatsen en waterwegen.
      • Lees hier meer over ons project Move to Zero, waarbij we werken aan een CO2-neutraal en afvalvrij productieproces. We willen producten ontwerpen met duurzaamheid in ons achterhoofd om zo de toekomst te beschermen van de wereld waar we wonen en spelen.

      Beoordelingen (9)

      4.4 Sterren

      • Fijne short

        V Z. - 08 jul. 2021

        Super fijne stof en erg comfortabel. heb zowel de zwarte als de lila kleur. Erg blij mee.

      • Ottimi!

        D E. - 06 jun. 2021

        Sono proprio come me li aspettavo! Comodi e con vestibilità eccellente, di qualità. Ne vale la pena

      • Comfortable Shorts

        JaniceM530494915 - 15 nov. 2020

        I love the color- better than photo. Studied reviews before purchased and had to wait for what i thought would be my size (S) to come in stock. Although fit they come up slightly too loose with no grip on thighs around hem. would have given an extra star. Would love Nike to send XS to try / replace but non in stock. Only worn once. Expensive for what they are.