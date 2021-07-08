Deze strakke, elastische shorts zijn klaar voor de wedstrijd en bieden uitzonderlijke ondersteuning terwijl je je op je run concentreert. Ze zijn gemaakt met onze geavanceerde zweetafvoerende technologie en combineren innovatieve details en lichte materialen met een precieze pasvorm zodat je koel blijft als je op je snelst gaat, van start tot finish.
Gratis standaardverzending met je Nike membership.
4.4 Sterren
V Z. - 08 jul. 2021
Super fijne stof en erg comfortabel. heb zowel de zwarte als de lila kleur. Erg blij mee.
D E. - 06 jun. 2021
Sono proprio come me li aspettavo! Comodi e con vestibilità eccellente, di qualità. Ne vale la pena
JaniceM530494915 - 15 nov. 2020
I love the color- better than photo. Studied reviews before purchased and had to wait for what i thought would be my size (S) to come in stock. Although fit they come up slightly too loose with no grip on thighs around hem. would have given an extra star. Would love Nike to send XS to try / replace but non in stock. Only worn once. Expensive for what they are.