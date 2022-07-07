Ga door naar hoofdcontent
|

Populaire zoekopdrachten

Beste suggesties

      Nike Court Borough Low 2

      Kinderschoenen

      € 54,99

      Goede beoordeling
      Zwart/Zwart/Zwart
      Wit/Wit/Wit

      Comfort en stijl vinden elkaar in de Nike Court Borough Low 2. De ondersteunende pasvorm met structuur heeft een retro basketbaldesign zodat je er elke dag uitziet als een All Star.

      • Weergegeven kleur: Wit/Wit/Wit
      • Stijl: BQ5448-100

      Maat en pasvorm

      Gratis verzending en retourneren

      Gratis standaardverzending met je Nike membership.

      Beoordelingen (35)

      4.5 Sterren

      • I absolutely LOVE the Court Borough 2s!!!

        BreeT - 08 jul. 2022

        They are not only comfortable but very affordable (especially if you love Af1s) I have since purchased different colourways and have multiples of the ones I really like so that I know I have a fresh backup pair waiting. Wore them 14 hours at Disneyland!

      • Awesome shoes!!

        KevinMinh897479214 - 25 jun. 2022

        I just received mine yesterday and these shoes are super durable, very comfortable, and the size is just right. Way to go nike!!

      • Wonderful shoes

        KaydanceS971557747 - 06 mrt. 2022

        These shoes are literally the best shoes I’ve ever owned. I wear them every single day and they are the most comfortable pair of shoes ever. I highly recommend them. They’re pretty cheap and they’re amazing shoes