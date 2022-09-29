Geef nieuwe uiting aan wat het betekent om jou te zijn. Deze frisse versie van ons grensverleggende icoon vormt een eerbetoon aan de LGBTQIA+ community en aan beweging en flexibiliteit. Levendige, overlappende Swooshes geven je look energie. Een kleurverloop vervaagt het traditionele regenboogdesign en het glinsterende, zijdeachtige materiaal zorgt voor een moeiteloze, stijlvolle look. Je zult steeds weer kiezen voor deze opvallende schoen, die is bedoeld om te worden gezien, net als jij.
LukášP630049716 - 29 sep. 2022
Za mě super bota ! Nike cortez je prostě super !!! Jsem velmi spokojen
Oalian - 21 jul. 2022
First off, I love the design. The colors are great, especially the band around the bottom. However, the fit is terrible. It's like, I have two entirely different shoes. The right shoe fits comfortably if not a little small. The left is way too tight in the toe box. This is unfortunately an immediate return for me. Incredibly disappointed that the flagship Be True shoe is not only well after Pride month, but poorly made.