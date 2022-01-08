De Nike Classic rugzak voor kids is op maat gemaakt voor kleintjes en zit comfortabel op kleine schouders. De tas heeft meerdere ritsvakken om je spullen eenvoudig en veilig op te bergen tijdens je dagelijkse avonturen.
P S. - 08 jan. 2022
Μεσαίου μεγέθους πρακτικό σακίδιο για εξορμήσεις στην πόλη
C I. - 29 jun. 2021
Love the bag very good
Patricia P. - 28 jun. 2021
I bought this backpack for my kindergartner and it was absolutely perfect. It matches his lunchbox and is the perfect size. It also has a place to put your cup, which I thought would be really useful. If you’re looking for a child sized backpack, this one is for you.