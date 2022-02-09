De Nike City Rep TR is een veelzijdige schoen die je actieve lifestyle verrijkt met stevigheid en flexibiliteit. Rubberen zool zorgt voor grip op verschillende ondergronden en de demping van foam houdt je voet comfortabel — tijdens work-outs in de buitenlucht, maar ook gedurende de rest van je dag.
4.7 Sterren
97e8e40a-776a-4bf1-ae2d-911d52929efa - 09 feb. 2022
Purchased these shoes and when they arrived most of the canvas of the shoe is more green than black. The sole was also stuck into the shoe incorrectly which made one shoe uncomfortable until i pulled out the sole and stuck it back down myself correctly. For the price, I expected better from Nike but the shoes are very comfortable and work well in the gym. I am usually a size 7 but went for 7.5 so i can wear thicker gym socks with them
MaevaR55539010 - 01 feb. 2022
Bon rapport qualité prix. Si vous hésitez entre deux tailles, prenez la plus grande.
H G. - 23 okt. 2021
Heerlijk lichte maar toch voldoende steun biedende trainingsschoen