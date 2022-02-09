Ga door naar hoofdcontent
      De Nike City Rep TR is een veelzijdige schoen die je actieve lifestyle verrijkt met stevigheid en flexibiliteit. Rubberen zool zorgt voor grip op verschillende ondergronden en de demping van foam houdt je voet comfortabel — tijdens work-outs in de buitenlucht, maar ook gedurende de rest van je dag.

      • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Dark Smoke Grey/Wit
      • Stijl: DA1351-002

      Maat en pasvorm

      • Valt klein: we raden je aan een halve maat groter te bestellen

      Zo wordt het gemaakt

      • Dit product is verantwoord ontworpen met gebruik van gerecyclede materialen van weggegooide consumentenproducten en/of overgebleven productiematerialen. Een van onze grootste stappen op onze weg naar een CO2-neutraal en afvalvrij proces is de keuze van onze materialen, omdat de voetafdruk van elk product hier voor meer dan 70% uit bestaat. Door bestaand plastic, garen en textiel opnieuw te gebruiken, kunnen we onze uitstoot aanzienlijk verminderen. Het is ons doel om zo veel mogelijk gerecyclede materialen te gebruiken, zonder in te leveren op performance, robuustheid en stijl.
      • Lees hier meer over ons project Move to Zero, waarbij we werken aan een CO2-neutraal en afvalvrij productieproces. We willen producten ontwerpen met duurzaamheid in ons achterhoofd om zo de toekomst te beschermen van de wereld waar we wonen en spelen.

      Beoordelingen (3)

      4.7 Sterren

      • More Green Than Black

        97e8e40a-776a-4bf1-ae2d-911d52929efa - 09 feb. 2022

        Purchased these shoes and when they arrived most of the canvas of the shoe is more green than black. The sole was also stuck into the shoe incorrectly which made one shoe uncomfortable until i pulled out the sole and stuck it back down myself correctly. For the price, I expected better from Nike but the shoes are very comfortable and work well in the gym. I am usually a size 7 but went for 7.5 so i can wear thicker gym socks with them

      • Confortables

        MaevaR55539010 - 01 feb. 2022

        Bon rapport qualité prix. Si vous hésitez entre deux tailles, prenez la plus grande.

      • Fijne trainingsschoen

        H G. - 23 okt. 2021

        Heerlijk lichte maar toch voldoende steun biedende trainingsschoen