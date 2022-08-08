Ga door naar hoofdcontent
      Duurzame materialen

      Nike Challenger

      2-in-1 hardloopshorts voor heren

      € 39,99

      De iconische 2-in-1 Nike Challenger shorts zijn gemaakt van geweven materiaal voor comfort met vernieuwde, flexibele tights aan de binnenkant.Zo krijg jij de veelzijdigheid die je wilt van je favoriete shorts.Dit product is gemaakt met materiaal met meer dan 75% vezels van gerecyclede polyester.

      • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart
      • Stijl: CZ9060-010

      Maat en pasvorm

      • Het Big & Tall model draagt maat 2XL en is 2,01 m lang
      • Standaardpasvorm voor een relaxed, aangenaam gevoel

      Gratis verzending en retourneren

      Gratis standaardverzending met je Nike membership.

      Zo wordt het gemaakt

      • Het gerecyclede polyester dat wordt gebruikt in Nike producten begint als gerecyclede plastic flessen. De flessen worden schoongemaakt, tot vlokken versnipperd en in pellets omgezet. Van die pellets wordt nieuw garen van hoge kwaliteit gesponnen dat we in onze producten gebruiken voor optimale performance en verminderde belasting van het milieu.
      • Het recyclen van polyester leidt niet alleen tot minder restafval, maar er wordt bij dit proces ook tot 30% minder CO2 uitgestoten dan bij de productie van nieuw polyester. Nike haalt jaarlijks gemiddeld 1 miljard plastic flessen van stortplaatsen en waterwegen.
      • Lees hier meer over ons project Move to Zero, waarbij we werken aan een CO2-neutraal en afvalvrij productieproces. We willen producten ontwerpen met duurzaamheid in ons achterhoofd om zo de toekomst te beschermen van de wereld waar we wonen en spelen.

      Beoordelingen (3)

      3.3 Sterren

      • Good idea gone bad

        AdamD756591275 - 08 aug. 2022

        These shorts would be exceptionally awesome if they didn't have a metal snap button right where your tailbone is. That tiny metal spike button is painful when doing any exercises on your back (sit ups, leg lifts, yoga, pilates, etc.). Don't buy these if you are going to wear these during any floor exercises. But if you don't plan on getting on the ground, these are good shorts.

      • Very comfortable pair of shorts

        JamesM412209300 - 09 dec. 2021

        I am very happy with the quality, sizing and fit of these shorts.

      • Not satisfied

        J E. - 15 sep. 2021

        They are not true to size would like to return but you do not have any larger sizes